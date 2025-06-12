US on high alert over possible Israeli strike on Iran: Reports

Washington: The United States has reportedly gone on high alert amid growing concerns of a potential Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, local media reported.

The Trump administration is fearing that Israel may act unilaterally without Washington’s consent if negotiations between the US and Iran collapse, according to the Washington Post.

President Donald Trump, addressing the situation on Wednesday, stated that US personnel are being moved out of certain Middle Eastern regions, particularly Iran, due to the escalating risk of conflict.

“They (US personnel) are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we will see what happens… We have given notice to move out,” Trump told reporters.

The US State Department has also permitted some diplomatic staff to leave Iraq, while the Pentagon has authorised military families to voluntarily depart from American bases throughout the region.

This uptick in security measures comes as hopes for a nuclear agreement between Washington and Tehran continue to fade, raising the spectre of another military confrontation in the Middle East following the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

Trump reiterated his uncompromising stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, asserting, “They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can’t have a nuclear weapon. We’re not going to allow that,” when asked whether diplomatic solutions were still possible.

Last month, Axios reported that Israel was preparing for a rapid strike on Iran if the US-Iran talks failed.

Trump has previously threatened military action against Iran should nuclear negotiations stall, and in an interview with the New York Post earlier on Wednesday, admitted he was becoming “less confident” that Tehran would agree to halt uranium enrichment, one of the key conditions demanded by the US.

Recent months have seen rising concerns among US intelligence officials that Tel Aviv might move ahead with a strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure without notifying Washington.

In response, Iran has warned that any Israeli strike, given the US’ role as Israel’s key military and political backer, would have direct consequences for the United States.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Iranian government declared, “We are Ready.”

Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh issued a stern warning on Wednesday, stating that any attack on Iran would be met with retaliatory strikes on US bases stationed in the Middle East.

In anticipation of potential fallout, Washington has ordered US embassies located within Iran’s strike range — including those in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa — to activate emergency action committees.

These missions have been instructed to report back on security measures to mitigate potential risks. The State Department has reportedly also authorised voluntary departures from missions in Bahrain and Kuwait.

This precautionary approach led Secretary of State Marco Rubio to update the global travel advisory on Wednesday, stating, “On June 11, the Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency US government personnel due to heightened regional tensions.”