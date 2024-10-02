US opposes Israel’s plan to strike Iran’s nuclear sites

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 2nd October 2024 11:17 pm IST
US President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has made it clear that the US does not support Israel launching a strike on Iran’s nuclear program.

According to media reports, Biden gave a straightforward “no” to the prospect of backing such a move.

However, he emphasized that Israel has the right to respond to the recent Iranian missile attack, but urged them to do so in a proportional manner.

The US is committed to ensuring Israel’s security and will work closely with them to achieve this goal, they said.

