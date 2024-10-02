US opposes Israel’s plan to strike Iran’s nuclear sites

President Joe Biden has made it clear that the US does not support Israel launching a strike on Iran’s nuclear program.

According to media reports, Biden gave a straightforward “no” to the prospect of backing such a move.

However, he emphasized that Israel has the right to respond to the recent Iranian missile attack, but urged them to do so in a proportional manner.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan echoed this stance, warning that Iran will face “severe consequences” for their actions.

The US is committed to ensuring Israel’s security and will work closely with them to achieve this goal, they said.