US, Pakistan leaders arrive in Switzerland for talks with Iran

Sunday, June 21, marks the 114th day of the US-Israel war on Iran as senior officials from the United States, Pakistan and Iran gather in Switzerland for high-level negotiations aimed at securing a long-term agreement on Tehran’s nuclear programme and ending the conflict.

US Vice President JD Vance, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Switzerland on Sunday to participate in the negotiations. The Iranian delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

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According to Axios, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Switzerland on Friday, June 19, ahead of the talks. The negotiations were originally scheduled to start that day but were postponed amid uncertainty over the security situation in Lebanon.

The negotiations follow an agreement signed by Washington and Tehran on Wednesday, June 17, aimed at ending the war, which began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Under the agreement, negotiators have entered a 60-day period to work through the technical details of a broader settlement.

The discussions are expected to focus on Tehran’s nuclear programme and measures aimed at securing a lasting accord. Ahead of the talks, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could impose tolls on ships using the Strait of Hormuz if no final agreement is reached within the 60-day period.

Meanwhile, Iran’s joint military command said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed, accusing the United States of failing to honour its commitments under the interim agreement. Tehran has maintained that the deal was intended to halt fighting across all fronts.