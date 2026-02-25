US plans first-ever passport services at Israeli settlement in West Bank

The services will be available in the West Bank settlement of Efrat from February 27.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th February 2026 6:24 am IST
View of a densely populated Israeli settlement in the West Bank with residential buildings and surroundin.
Israeli settlements and Palestinian neighbourhoods in the occupied West Bank. Photo: Anadolu

Jerusalem: The US embassy in Jerusalem plans to offer consular services for the first time at an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

A statement posted Wednesday to the US embassy’s account on the social platform X said consular officers “will be providing routine passport services” to US citizens Friday in the West Bank settlement of Efrat. The embassy said a similar outreach service is planned in the coming months in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit, calling the services part of its “efforts to reach all Americans.”

The US embassy has previously provided consular services in Ramallah and other Palestinian cities in the West Bank.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The move continues a shift in policy under US President Donald Trump’s administration, which has been far friendlier to Israeli settlements in the West Bank than past US presidents.

“We welcome the historic decision by the US embassy in Jerusalem to extend consular services to American citizens in Judea and Samaria,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on X.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.

MS Admissions 2026-27

More than 3.4 million Palestinians and 700,000 Israelis live in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in 1967 and sought by Palestinians for a future state. The international community overwhelmingly considers Israeli settlement construction in these areas to be illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Most of the world considers the settlements illegal, and their impact on the ground is clear. Palestinians say the ever-expanding construction hems them in and makes it nearly impossible to establish a viable independent state.

Settler violence and army raids have increased in the West Bank since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th February 2026 6:24 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Associated Press

Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, and a taste of the great journalism produced by AP members and customers.
Back to top button