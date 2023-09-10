US Prez Biden departs for Vietnam after attending G20 Summit

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th September 2023 11:53 am IST
Biden's Europe visit to highlight NATO unity, arms to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on Sunday departed from Delhi to Vietnam after concluding the G20 summit.

Peoples Career

Biden had arrived on the evening of September 8 to attend the G20 Summit in the national capital.

He held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day, where both the nations agreed to co-operate in the sectors like telecom, space, renewable energy, defence and education.

MS Education Academy

Biden along with Modi also announced the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday.

Also Read
G20 Summit going well: Biden on Xi’s absence

A total of 19 countries and 12 international organisations have so far agreed to join the alliance, including both G20 members and non-member countries.

India, Brazil and the US are the founding members of the alliance.

Apart from this, Biden was also present during the announcement of the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor.

The first-of-its-kind economic corridor will be a historic initiative on cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, France, Italy, Germany, and the US.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th September 2023 11:53 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button