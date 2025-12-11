US professor dances to ‘Badtameez Dil’ to mark the end of semester

Pennsylvania: A US professor ended the semester in an upbeat manner by giving a wholesome dance performance to his students.

The video posted on the Wharton School’s official Instagram page has since gone viral, showing the professor, identified as Kartik Hosanagar, dancing with dedication to entertain his students.

The video was captioned, “Name a better way to end the semester, we’ll wait. Prof. Kartik Hosanagar showed off his moves during what is becoming an end-of-semester dance-off tradition with his Wharton MBA students.

Dancing to a medley of various tracks, including the famous song “Badtameez Dil,” from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the performance received enthusiastic reaction from his class.

The clip captures the professor dancing with unexpected energy, to the surprise and amusement of his students. Dressed in a sweater and jeans, he spins confidently, transforming the typically serious classroom into a lively, impromptu dance floor.

Students can be heard cheering for the professor, their phones raised to capture the heartwarmingly amusing moment.

As the video continues to circulate, Instagram users are praising him for bringing much-needed joy to a stressful academic period. Some commenters even joked that they’d gladly attend extra classes if every lecture wrapped up with a dance performance.

One user wrote, “He nailed the Macarena and Soulja Boy perfectly.”

“Oh wow, judging by the engagement on this one, I may have to stop my AI posts and switch to dancing on Insta,” another comment read.

While others wished to have a professor like Kartik during their time at the college. “I wish I had a professor like @profkartik when I was at Wharton!!” “This is one reason I love US academia,” the comments

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania is the world’s oldest collegiate business school and a top-ranked institution for its rigorous programs in finance, management, and beyond.