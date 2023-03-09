US rapper Travis Scott set to perform live in Riyadh on March 17

Riyadh: For the first time ever, Grammy-nominated United States (US) rapper Travis Scott is set to perform live in concert in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The rapper will be performing at the Benban Festival (the venue for the MDL Beast concerts) in Riyadh at 8:30 pm KSA time.

The American star from Houston, Texas, his songs streamed more than 40 billion times.

His 2018 single “Psycho Mode” was deemed by Billboard as one of the “decade-defining songs” and also set a record as “the first hip-hop song to spend at least 30 weeks in the top 10 of the Hot 100” and received a Grammy Award nomination.

Scott is not only a successful figure in the music field, but also in fashion, culture and acting.

He also starred in his own Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, and scored a spot on President Barack Obama’s Playlist.

Fans will enjoy some of his hits from his third studio album, Astroworld. In addition to his famous songs like “Sicko Mode”, “Antidote” and “Yosemite”.

Tickets are now on sale for his concert via the Live Nation website.

Travis scott concert tickets prices

395 Saudi riyals for general admission (parking)

495 Saudi riyals for early general entry (parking)

895 Saudi riyals for the golden circle

995 Saudi riyals for early entry to the Golden Circle

1495 Saudi riyals for VIP tickets

But that is not all. After his concert in Riyadh, international artist Travis Scott will be present in Jeddah at the 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix ceremony on Sunday, March 19.