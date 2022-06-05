US: Record late season snowfall helps abate drought conditions

Washington: Rain and snow in the central and northern mountains of the US and across the eastern half of Colorado state improved drought condition.

Blue Valley, Colorado, recorded an astounding 16.1 inches of snow, followed by Silver Plume with 9.1 inches (23.1 cm), Xinhua news agency quoted the OutThereColorado.com as saying in a report.

The snow front also extended north from Colorado into Montana and Wyoming, and famous Yellowstone National Park saw snow drifts of up to 6-feet deep till Saturday, according to local media.

Evergreen, a town in the western, saw 5.8 inches of snowfall, the biggest since record keeping began in 1961.

“Part of eastern Jackson and western Larimer counties saw drought disappear over the past week,” the US Drought Monitor said.

However, most of southwest Colorado remains in extreme or severe drought, and there is little sign of any major precipitation in the area over this week, meteorologists said.