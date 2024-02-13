US records about 15,000 deaths from flu this season: CDC

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated nationally with increases in some parts of the country.

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 13th February 2024 7:22 am IST
Los Angeles: There have been at least 22 million flu illnesses, 250,000 hospitalizations, and 15,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Eight influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the latest week ending February 3, bringing the season total to 74 pediatric deaths, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

Over 11,000 patients were admitted to hospitals with flu in the latest week, the CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as influenza viruses are spreading.

