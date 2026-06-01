US says Hezbollah blocking efforts to secure Israel-Lebanon truce

Washington: The United States has accused Hezbollah of undermining efforts to secure a ceasefire with Israel, saying the Iran-backed group is prolonging the conflict and refusing to halt attacks despite a US-backed proposal aimed at preventing further escalation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts between Israel and Lebanon, according to a US official familiar with the talks.

The United States proposed what the official described as a straightforward path to de-escalation.

“To advance those talks, the United States proposed a clear sequence: Hizbollah must stop all attacks on Israel. In return, Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut. This would create space for gradual de-escalation and an effective cessation of hostilities,” the official said.

According to the official, Aoun sought to move the proposal forward and obtain agreement from the parties involved.

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“President Aoun tried to advance this proposal and secure an agreement,” the official said.

The effort stalled, however, after a response from Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a close political ally of Hezbollah.

“Speaker Berri’s response was evasive and disappointing,” the official said.

The official said Berri offered to “guarantee” Hezbollah’s adherence to a ceasefire but insisted Israel stop military operations first.

“Berri claimed to ‘guarantee’ Hizbollah’s commitment to a ceasefire, but placed the burden on Israel to stop shooting first even though Hizbollah started this round of fighting on March 2, just as it started the previous war in 2023,” the official said.

The United States also blamed Iran for encouraging the continued fighting.

“Hizbollah is following Tehran’s lead. It clearly has no interest in the welfare of the Lebanese people. Iran wants to prolong the conflict in Lebanon so it can claim credit for ‘saving the day,'” the official said.

Washington made clear that it does not believe Israel should be expected to tolerate continued attacks while negotiations continue.

“The United States does not expect Israel to absorb ongoing attacks on its civilians by a terrorist organization,” the official said.

“The fastest way to de-escalate and protect civilians on all sides is for Hizbollah to stop firing immediately,” the official added.

The remarks underscore growing US frustration with stalled diplomatic efforts as cross-border hostilities continue between Israel and Hezbollah. Washington has been working to prevent a broader regional conflict while seeking a durable cessation of hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border.