US says it supports Canada’s probe of Khalistan activist’s murder

Washington: The United States doubled down on its support for Canada in its ongoing diplomatic row with India, saying on Wednesday that “we support Canada’s ongoing law enforcement efforts” and that it was coordinating and consulting “closely” with Ottawa.

The comment was made by Adrienne Watson, spokesperson of the US National Security Council, in response to media reports that suggested that the US had rejected Canada’s call for a joint statement from the G7 countries because of President Joe Biden’s efforts to keep India on the US side in readiness for any conflict or confrontation with China.

And it came a day after NSC spokesperson for strategic communication offered a similar express of support for the Canadian in an interview with CNN.

“Reports that we rebuffed Canada in any way on this are flatly false,” Watson said in a post on X on Wednesday.

“We are coordinating and consulting with Canada closely on this issue. This is a serious matter and we support Canada’s ongoing law enforcement efforts. We are also engaging the Indian government.”

There is a gradual hardening of the US stance on this row.

Here is what Watson said on the day Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the explosive allegation in the Canadian Parliament linking the killing of a Khalistani activist to India: “We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau. We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed, and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”