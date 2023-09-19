US military finds debris from missing F-35 jet that crashed after pilot ejected

Washington: US authorities have found a debris field from a Marine Corps F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after the pilot ejected safely.

As per reports, the jet was located in rural Williamsburg County, about two hours northeast of the base.

Based on the missing plane’s location and trajectory, the search was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion while a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter joined the search after some bad weather cleared the area.

US military officials were searching for a missing F-35 jet after a “mishap” caused its pilot to eject on Sunday afternoon, Fox News reported.

Joint Base Charleston said on Facebook that the aircraft was a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II belonging to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The pilot ejected safely and was transported to a local medical centre.

The US military is searching for a missing F-35B in South Carolina after the pilot ejected yesterday and the jet kept flying. If you have seen an F-35 in the woods, please contact the US Marines. pic.twitter.com/rpueqxuP0J — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 18, 2023

As per Fox News, the base was working with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to help locate the missing aircraft.

Emergency response teams were deployed to find the jet.

Joint Base Charleston said in a statement on Facebook: “Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.”

“The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues,” the base added, according to Fox News.

“Anyone with information about the jet’s whereabouts is urged to contact JB Charleston Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600,” appealed the organisation earlier.

(With inputs from ANI)