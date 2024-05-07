US soldier arrested in Russia on theft charges: Report

Washington: A US soldier has been arrested in Russia on charges of theft, the media reported.

The soldier had been stationed in South Korea and had travelled to Russia on his own initiative, the US media reported, including broadcasters NBC News, CNN and ABC News, citing US government representatives.

There was initially no direct confirmation from the White House.

When asked about the case, US National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby said: “We are aware of this case.”

He gave no further details and referred further questions to the US Department of Defence.

US Army Spokesperson Cynthia Smith was quoted by broadcasters, including NBC News, which first reported the arrest, that the soldier was apprehended in Vladivostok, near Russia’s borders with China and North Korea, “on charges of criminal misconduct.”

“The Russian Federation notified the US Department of State of the criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” Smith was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The Army notified his family, and the US Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia. Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.”