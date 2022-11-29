US: Stanford university launches course on Islamophobia in America

Stanford University in the United States has launched a new case on Islamophobia in America. It aims to teach how the phenomenon manifests in the country.

The course titled ‘Islamophobia in America’ is being taught at the Markaz Resource Center of the university. Course instructor Abiya Ahmed examines the intersection of religion and education, with a focus on Muslims and Islam.

At present, the course has 10 students enrolled, along with an undergraduate serving as a teaching fellow, who is co-teaching it with her.

It is to be noted Stanford has witnessed a few Islamophobic incidents. In 2017, anti-Muslim blogger Robert Spencer was invited to speak on campus. He mocked students who criticised him before his talk. During his speech, more than 100 students left the lecture.

“This is important to do, in my view, because the more we understand a phenomenon, the better we can grasp the challenges and potential of countering it,” Ahmed was quoted as saying by Middle East Eye.