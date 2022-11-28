Watch: Manipal Uni Muslim student calls out prof over Islamophobia

Amid rising Islamophobia in the country, a young Muslim student from Manipal Institute of Technology, Karnataka called out his professor for allegedly calling him a ‘terrorist’ over his religious identity.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, recorded by a student present during the altercation, the Muslim student can be seen questioning his professor over his alleged Islamophobic remark.

The incident has evoked angry reactions from several Twitter users who have come out in support of the student and praised his courage.

The Muslim student, whose name has not been mentioned, was taken aback on allegedly being called a terrorist by the professor in class. “These jokes are not acceptable. No! You can’t joke about my religion..that too in such a terrible manner,” the student stresses.

Sensing what he had done, the professor tried to calm the situation by calling the agitated student “you are just like my kid”, to which the student replied, “If my father did this to me, I would disown him.”

The professor, still trying to damage control the situation said, “It is a funny thing.” This upset the student even further who replied, “No sir, It is not a funny thing. 26/11 was not funny. Islamic terrorism is not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny.”

When the teacher again tried to address him as his son, the student asks him if he would call his own son a ‘terrorist’

“Will you call your own son by this..’a terrorist’? How can you call me like that? In front of so many people, in a class. You are a professor.”

Finally, the professor can be heard apologising. But the student who is visibly hurt says, “Sorry doesn’t change how you think or how you portray yourself here.”

Interestingly, while this whole conversation was going on, no classmate stood for the student.

A Professor in a class room in India calling a Muslim student ‘terrorist’ – This is what it has been to be a minority in India! pic.twitter.com/EjE7uFbsSi — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) November 27, 2022

Manipal University has not given any official statement regarding the incident. When Siasat.com, tried to contact the officials, their phones were unreachable. The story will be updated once we get in touch with the officials.

Twitter reacts

Support has been pouring for the student who stood up for himself against the professor.

This boils my blood. Bigotry cannot be tolerated anywhere, especially in a classroom, that too, from a teacher.



The young man is SO RIGHT. A hollow apology won’t change the teacher’a mindset. He is not fit to be a teacher. https://t.co/9ang0kKBMZ — Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) November 28, 2022

*In Manipal University* need clarification ! Recvd on WA.



*Hats off to this student who showed the teacher his place*

*Another incident of Islamophobia*

*Countered by Young Student* @sardesairajdeep @manipaluniv pic.twitter.com/gOsjm5x1N5 — Nadeem Nusrath (@NadeemNusrath1) November 27, 2022

In Manipal University a professor called his Muslim student a "Terrorist".

De-radicalisation of educated people is urgently required.

We as a muslim faces this type of humiliation everyday in pur school, colleges, and offices. pic.twitter.com/BpM80bd1iL — Sharikrana (@sharikrana) November 28, 2022

Teacher wht is believed to be Manipal University called a Muslim Student a terrorist.The attitude of the teacher and the silence of the fellow students is proof of what India has become Educated behave like this, India and Indians have lost their True Identity



Sorry for that boy — Congress (@mushfraj) November 28, 2022