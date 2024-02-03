US strikes will bring disastrous consequences for the region: Iraq

Iraqi flag

Baghdad: Iraq has said that the US retaliatory strikes will bring disastrous consequences for the region, a media report said.

According to the Iraqi government, at least 16 people, including civilians, have been killed while 25 others have been wounded in the country as a result of the strikes carried out by the US military overnight, BBC reported.

A spokesman described the attacks, which targeted Iranian-backed militias and interests, as a new aggression against Iraq’s sovereignty, saying they put Iraq and the region on the brink of abyss, the report said.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry has condemned overnight US strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, shared by Sana news agency, it said the US attacks have proved “once again that its military forces threaten international peace and security and ignites conflict in the region”.

The Syrian government opposed the US presence in its country, calling it an “occupation”, BBC reported.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson “strongly” condemned the US attacks on Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, Nasser Kanaani described the retaliatory strikes as “violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of both countries, BBC reported.

He said the attacks represented “another adventurous and strategic mistake by the US that will result only in increased tension in instability in the region”.

