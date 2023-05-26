US student, other visa fee hike delayed

Hyderabad: In a recent update, the planned fee hike for US student and other visa categories, originally scheduled to take effect on May 30, has been delayed.

As per the official website of the US Embassy and Consulate in India, the revised date for the fee increase is now June 17, 2023. The initial announcement of the fee hike was published in the Federal Register on March 28, 2023.

Starting from June 17, 2023, there will be notable changes in the visa fees for different nonimmigrant visa categories. Currently set at USD160, the fee for visitor visas for business or tourism, as well as other non-petition based nonimmigrant visas (NIVs) such as student and exchange visitor visas, will be increased to USD185.

For certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers, the fee will be raised from USD190 to USD205.

Additionally, individuals applying for treaty trader, treaty investor, and specialty occupation visas will experience a more substantial increase in fees. Currently set at USD205, the fee for these visa categories will be raised to USD315.

The delayed fee hike offers temporary relief to individuals planning to apply for US student visas and other nonimmigrant visas. It provides applicants with an extended window to submit their applications before the revised fees come into effect. Moreover, stakeholders involved in the visa application process, such as educational institutions, exchange programs, and employers of temporary workers, have more time to adjust their financial plans accordingly.