US tech firm Sonatype opens GCC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sonatype, a leading US-based provider of enterprise software and cybersecurity services, has launched its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

The new centre was inaugurated on Monday by Telangana Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Sanjay Kumar and IT Advisor Sai Krishna.

Sonatype stated that this new facility is part of its international expansion strategy. Speaking at the event, Sanjay Kumar noted that Hyderabad has emerged as a primary hub for the GCCs of world-renowned companies.

He highlighted that several major firms are establishing their innovation, research, and development centres in the city, and added that Hyderabad is set to soon reach the milestone of 500 GCCs.

Sonatype CEO Bhagwat Swaroop said the Hyderabad centre will deliver services around artificial intelligence (AI) and open-source security globally. He emphasised that this is Sonatype’s largest innovation hub outside the United States.

The centre currently employs 50 engineering professionals, with plans to expand the team to 200 over the next 8–10 months. Chief Technology Senior Director Abhishek Chauhan and other leaders also participated in the event.