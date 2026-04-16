US tightens Iran blockade as ceasefire nears end, Tehran warns of escalation

Thursday, April 16, marks the ninth day of the fragile ceasefire between

the United States (US) and Iran, with tensions rising as military pressure and diplomacy unfold in parallel across the Middle East.

With the current two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran scheduled to expire on April 22, diplomatic efforts have intensified amid fears of renewed escalation if no extension is agreed.

The US has tightened enforcement of its naval blockade on Iranian ports, saying it has effectively halted maritime trade, while Tehran has warned it could disrupt key shipping routes across the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

US President Donald Trump said the conflict is “close to over” and suggested fresh talks could take place soon, even as the ceasefire approaches expiry.

Israel, US goals ‘identical’: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the US are fully aligned in their objective to contain Iran, stressing close coordination between the two allies.

“Our American friends keep us constantly updated on their contacts with Iran. The objectives of the United States and our own are identical,” he said in a televised address.

Netanyahu added that both countries seek the removal of enriched material from Iran, the elimination of its enrichment capability, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) (Official White House photo)

Pakistan mediation in US–Iran conflict gains momentum

Pakistan has stepped up its diplomatic role as a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

Army Chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran carrying messages after earlier talks in Islamabad failed to produce a breakthrough. Iranian officials confirmed multiple exchanges have taken place through Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has begun a regional tour covering Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey to revive negotiations.

Saudi Arabia talks focus on US–Iran negotiations

In Jeddah, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Sharif to discuss regional tensions and ongoing US–Iran talks.

The Saudi leadership emphasised the need for sustained diplomatic efforts and welcomed Pakistan’s facilitation role.

US sanctions on Iran oil network and financial assets expand

Washington has increased economic pressure alongside military measures.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US has sought the freezing of assets linked to Iran’s leadership, while new sanctions target individuals, companies and vessels tied to oil transportation networks.

The US also warned Chinese banks of possible sanctions linked to Iranian funds, amid signs of a pause in oil purchases.

Also Read Lebanon ceasefire soon as Trump warns Iran could be hit within an hour

IRGC arrests alleged Mossad-linked operatives in Iran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported the arrest of four individuals in Gilan province accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad.

Authorities said the suspects were gathering intelligence on sensitive sites, while additional militant cells were dismantled in the southeast.

Iran reaffirms stability stance after talks with Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remains committed to regional peace and stability following talks with Munir.

Delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran.



Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong—and shared. pic.twitter.com/e74lm6hL8r — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 15, 2026

Former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida urged Iran to remain within the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, warning against further nuclear escalation.

Iran–UAE high-level call signals de-escalation efforts

Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held a rare high-level phone call between UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Both sides discussed ways to reduce tensions despite recent regional strains.

UAE summons Iraq envoy

The UAE summoned Iraq’s chargé d’affaires and issued a formal protest over attacks it said were launched from Iraqi territory, signalling growing regional concerns.

Israel–Lebanon clashes continue as Hezbollah launches strikes

Fighting persists in southern Lebanon, where five Israeli soldiers were wounded in rocket fire in Bint Jbeil.

Hezbollah said it carried out 39 strikes against Israeli targets over the past 24 hours, including attacks on border positions and settlements.

Ghalibaf said any comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon would depend on Hezbollah’s “steadfastness”.

إنَّ استكمال وترسيخَ وقف إطلاق نارٍ شاملٍ في لبنان سيكون نتيجةَ صمود ونضال حزب الله العزيز وبطولاته، ووحدةِ محور المقاومة. وعلى الولايات المتحدة أن تلتزم بالاتفاق.

إنَّ المقاومةَ وإيران كيانٌ واحد، سواء في الحرب أو في وقف إطلاق النار.

على أمريكا أن تتراجع عن خطأ "إسرائيل أوّلًا". https://t.co/vmhtyHUAVA — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 15, 2026

US Navy enforces Strait of Hormuz blockade operations

US Central Command said the destroyer USS Spruance forced an Iranian-linked cargo vessel to turn back in the Strait of Hormuz.

The military said this marks the 10th vessel redirected since the blockade began, with no ships successfully passing through.

CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper also concluded a regional visit to coordinate with partners.

US Senate vote backs Trump’s Iran war powers

In Washington, Senate Republicans voted 51–47 to block a resolution seeking to limit the president’s authority to continue military operations against Iran.

The vote effectively supports the administration’s current strategy.

US ‘trade over aid’ plan signals global policy shift

The Trump administration is urging countries to support a new “trade over aid” initiative aimed at prioritising trade and investment over humanitarian assistance.

The proposal is expected to be presented at the United Nations later this month.

Amnesty International accuses Israel of rights violations

Amnesty International said Israel continues to violate international law across Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, citing ongoing military actions and displacement.

FIFA confirms Iran participation in 2026 World Cup

Gianni Infantino said Iran will participate in the 2026 World Cup despite the conflict, expressing hope for stability before the tournament.