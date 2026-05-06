US to close consulate in Peshawar citing safety of diplomatic personnel

US says diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will shift to Islamabad as consulate closure is linked to staff safety and resources.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th May 2026 7:47 am IST
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Washington: The US has announced the phased closure of its consulate in Peshawar, citing a commitment to the safety of its diplomatic personnel.

“The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad,” a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement here on Tuesday.

“This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management,” the statement said, adding that the US administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast despite the change in physical presence in Peshawar.

Subhan Bakery

The State Department spokesperson said the US will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people.

“The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore,” the spokesperson said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th May 2026 7:47 am IST

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