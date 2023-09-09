US to hold G20 summit in 2026, China displeased

New Delhi: US State Department’s spokesperson for Hindi and Urdu-speaking audiences worldwide, Margaret Macleod, informed that the United States of America will host the G20 in 2026.

The United States has planned to host the grand event of the G20 in 2026 as the first G20 was held in Washington in 2008.

However, as per media reports, China has raised its objections over the same.

The US has pitched its 2026 presidency as a sign of its commitment to the grouping, which has been roiled by the geopolitical divisions created by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Speaking to a reporter for The Siasat Daily, Margaret Macleod said that G20 is an economic forum and with this summit, the member countries can benefit from the overall economic development.

She added that the Indo-US bilateral relations have been strengthening in the last few years. “America respects India, as it is a big democracy.”

She said that the Russia-Ukraine war has triggered global inflation adding that the US supports India which is a developing economy.

Highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the United States and India across various domains, including critical emerging technologies, AI, education, and student mobility, MacLeod emphasised America’s readiness to work with the country.

“Observing India’s student population, ambition, and aspirations, America is prepared to work closely with India,” said Margaret.

A seasoned Foreign Service Officer, Margaret MacLeod has served in various overseas assignments, including roles in US Missions in India, Pakistan, and Japan.

Her contributions also extend to domestic assignments, where she has worked in International Security and Non-Proliferation, International Organizations, and as a fellow on Capitol Hill.