US to provide $3.5 billion as additional military aid to Israel war on Gaza

The United States is set to provide an additional $3.5 billion to Israel for purchasing US-made weapons and military equipment, as the Gaza conflict continues into its 10th month, amid allegations of widespread Israeli military abuses in the occupied Palestinian territory, according to Al Jazeera.

The funding is reportedly part of a larger 14.1 billion USD supplemental bill approved by Congress in April 2024. It is aimed at bolstering Israel’s defense capabilities during its aggression in war-torn Gaza and other occupied territories of Palestine.

Since the onset of the war between Israel and Hamas and the escalating tension in the Middle East, the US has significantly increased its military support for Israel, which has included expedited delivery of weapons and military equipment.

This latest tranche of aid is intended to allow Israel to purchase American-made weapons and military equipment. Israel is accused of carrying out human rights abuses against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

According to The Washington Post reports, the administration of US President Joe Biden quietly approved and delivered more than 100 sales of weapons to Israel in March 2024.

The report states that only two foreign military sales to Israel have been publicly disclosed since the conflict began, largely due to the Biden administration’s use of emergency authority.

The US government’s support for Israel remains a contentious issue, the other side pretends to ally with growing international calls for a cease-fire and humanitarian consideration in Gaza.

Israel’s aggression in Palestine

Israeli forces have killed more than 30,800 Palestinians thus far, primarily women and children, and 72,298 people have been injured.

Additionally, the number of displaced Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has increased since October 7, reportedly due to demolitions and confiscations in the region.

Over 3,000 Palestinians have been displaced, more than double the 1,252 displaced in the preceding ten months, marking the highest annual figure since 2009.

According to the reports of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), between October 7, 2023, and August 5, 2024; 1,143 attacks were recorded by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, of which 114 led to Palestinian fatalities and injuries, 964 led to damage to Palestinian property, and 127 led to both casualties and property damage.