US travel ban includes 20 more countries, Palestinian Authority docs restricted

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation expanding the country’s travel ban, adding 20 more countries and Palestinian Authority travel documents to the list. The move widens restrictions on who can visit or immigrate to the United States.

Under the new rules, the travel ban now applies to 39 countries, up from 19 earlier this year.

The White House said the expanded travel bans aim to “protect national security and public safety”, citing inadequate vetting, unreliable civil documents, high visa overstays, and governments that refuse to accept deported citizens. The restrictions affect both visitors and immigrants, and apply to short-term and permanent travel.

Exemptions include lawful permanent residents, current valid visa holders, diplomats, athletes, and travellers whose entry serves US interests.

The measures are expected to take effect from January 1, 2026.