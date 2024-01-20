US, UK strikes hit Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodeidah

Sanaa: The US and the UK have launched airstrikes on Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah late Friday night, the media reported.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV did not disclose the specific targets or other details.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Saturday, the US Central Command announced that US Navy ships in the Red Sea conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed at the southern Red Sea, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US-Britain maritime coalition in the Red Sea has carried out several airstrikes on Houthi camps in various northern provinces of Yemen.

The coalition said these actions are aimed at preventing the Houthi group from launching missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea shipping lane.

Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam was quoted by Houthi-run television as saying on Friday afternoon that the group’s attacks on Israeli, US and British ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea will continue until Israel ends its war and siege on the Gaza Strip.