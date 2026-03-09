US urged India to buy Russian oil already at sea: Energy Secy

The move, he said, is a short-term, pragmatic effort to stabilise the market and did not signal any change in Washington's policy towards Russia.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th March 2026 11:36 am IST
Iranian and Russian navy ships conduct a joint military drill in the Indian Ocean in an image released by the Iranian military.
Iranian and Russian naval ships during a joint drill in the Indian Ocean.

New York: The US has urged India to buy Russian oil already floating at sea and redirect it to Indian refineries to “tamp down” fears of supply shortages and price spikes amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Energy Secretary Chris Wright has said.

However, the move, he said, is a short-term, pragmatic effort to stabilise the market and did not signal any change in Washington‘s policy towards Russia.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Wright said he, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, had spoken to Indian authorities about buying Russian crude cargoes currently waiting to be unloaded at Chinese refineries.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

India has been a great partner through this. I did call up the Indians, as did Treasury Secretary (Scott) Bessent, and said there’s a whole bunch of oil floating waiting to unload at Chinese refineries.

“Instead of having it wait six weeks to unload there, let’s just pull that oil forward, have it land in Indian refineries and tamp this fear of shortage of oil, tamp the price spikes and the concerns we see in the marketplace,” he said.

However, the US policy towards Russia has not changed at all, Wright said, adding that “India is very clear on that”.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th March 2026 11:36 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button