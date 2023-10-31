US visa appointment wait time in Hyderabad still over 500 days

However, this is a significant drop from the 1000-day waiting period earlier this year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 31st October 2023 3:01 pm IST
Australia to crack down on student visa exploitation
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Despite the efforts made by the government of the United States to expedite visa processing, wait times still exceed 500 days in Hyderabad and several other cities in India.

In Hyderabad, the appointment wait time for Interview Required Visitors (B1/B2) US visas is 511 calendar days. The wait time in other US consulates is also high. For instance, in Kolkata, it is 539 calendar days.

Though it has dropped significantly from 1000 calendar days earlier this year, it is still high.

MS Education Academy

US visa appointment wait times in Hyderabad

The appointment wait times at the US Consulate in the city for other types of visas are relatively low. For interview-required students, it is 54 calendar days. Here are the different wait times for various US visa types.

Visa Type Calendar Days
Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors54
Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers65
Interview Required Crew and Transit
1
Interview Required Visitors511
Interview Waiver Crew and Transit
1
Interview Waiver Visitors 7
Also Read
List of cities by number of billionaires: Know where Hyderabad stands

Other US Consulates

Apart from Hyderabad, the wait times for US visas are high in other consulates as well. Students who aspire to study in the US are starting their processing months in advance.

New Delhi542 days
Hyderabad511 days
Mumbai596 days
Kolkata539 days
Chennai531 days

Real-time visa appointment wait times at the US embassy and consulates in India can be viewed on the official website of the US department.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 31st October 2023 3:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button