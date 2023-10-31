US visa appointment wait time in Hyderabad still over 500 days

Hyderabad: Despite the efforts made by the government of the United States to expedite visa processing, wait times still exceed 500 days in Hyderabad and several other cities in India.
In Hyderabad, the appointment wait time for Interview Required Visitors (B1/B2) US visas is 511 calendar days. The wait time in other US consulates is also high. For instance, in Kolkata, it is 539 calendar days.
Though it has dropped significantly from 1000 calendar days earlier this year, it is still high.
US visa appointment wait times in Hyderabad
The appointment wait times at the US Consulate in the city for other types of visas are relatively low. For interview-required students, it is 54 calendar days. Here are the different wait times for various US visa types.
|Visa Type
|Calendar Days
|Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors
|54
|Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers
|65
|Interview Required Crew and Transit
|1
|Interview Required Visitors
|511
|Interview Waiver Crew and Transit
|1
|Interview Waiver Visitors
|7
Other US Consulates
Apart from Hyderabad, the wait times for US visas are high in other consulates as well. Students who aspire to study in the US are starting their processing months in advance.
|New Delhi
|542 days
|Hyderabad
|511 days
|Mumbai
|596 days
|Kolkata
|539 days
|Chennai
|531 days
Real-time visa appointment wait times at the US embassy and consulates in India can be viewed on the official website of the US department.