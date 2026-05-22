US warns of ‘Plan B’ on Hormuz as Pakistan army chief arrives in Tehran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, May 22, that Washington is preparing a “Plan B” if Iran refuses to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, while insisting that diplomatic efforts with Tehran are still making progress.

Speaking on ongoing negotiations, Rubio said the United States aims to reach an agreement that would ensure free navigation through the strategic waterway and require Iran to abandon its nuclear programme, Reuters reported.

“We want to reach an agreement with Iran that includes opening the Strait of Hormuz and abandoning its nuclear programme,” Rubio said.

However, he cautioned that talks had not yet reached a final stage. “I think there has been progress on Iran, but we are not close to the end yet,” he added.

SECRETARY RUBIO: We would all love to see an agreement with Iran, in which the Straits are open and they abandon their nuclear ambitions.



But we also have to have a plan B. What if Iran refuses to open the Straits? At that point, something has to be done about it. pic.twitter.com/UyheAl3XTn — Department of State (@StateDept) May 22, 2026

Rubio warned that Washington was preparing an alternative strategy if talks fail. “We must have a backup plan in case Iran refuses to open the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping routes for global oil and gas supplies.

Iran appoints Esmaeil Baqaei as negotiating team spokesperson

Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, head of Iran’s “Minab 168” negotiating team, has appointed Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei as the delegation’s official spokesperson.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei. Photo: Xinhua

CENTCOM says US redirected 97 vessels during Iran blockade

In a post on X, United States Central Command said a US sailor aboard the USS Comstock (LSD-45) was monitoring a commercial vessel while enforcing the US blockade against Iran on May 21.

According to CENTCOM, US forces have redirected 97 commercial vessels and disabled four others since the blockade began.the other

Commercial vessel seen during US naval operations. Pjǰǰffl

Trump-Netanyahu call signals differences over Iran talks

A senior official told the Associated Press that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a “dramatic” phone call last Tuesday regarding negotiations with Iran.

According to the report, Israel is frustrated with Trump’s efforts to reach an agreement with Iran.

The White House declined to comment on the tone or content of the call. However, Trump later told reporters that Netanyahu “will do whatever I want him to do”.

Trump and Netanyahu pictured together in Washington. File Photo

Asim Munir arrives in Tehran

Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief and a former head of the country’s ISI intelligence agency, arrived in Tehran as part of mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.

On arrival, he was received by Eskandar Momeni, according to Iranian media reports.

Asim Munir arrives in Tehran. Photo: X

Iranian news agency ISNA said the visit does not necessarily indicate that a final understanding has been reached between Tehran and Washington.

Trump says Iran eager for agreement

US President Donald Trump said Iran is eager to reach an agreement with Washington, while reiterating that Tehran will not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

“Iran cannot acquire a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

He added that the United States had dealt “severe blows” to Iran and claimed Washington had “no other option”.

Trump also said the US approach towards Iran was similar to its policy in Venezuela.

The US president further called for a defence budget of up to USD 1.5 trillion, saying the United States has “the greatest military in the world”.

Iran says 35 vessels crossed Hormuz after coordination

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said 35 commercial vessels and oil tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz during the past 24 hours after coordinating with Iranian authorities.

In a statement, the Revolutionary Guard said it had ensured “safe passage for navigation despite the state of insecurity created by America in the Strait of Hormuz”.

Iran has insisted that ships passing through the strategic waterway must obtain permission from the Iranian armed forces.

Rubio rejects Iran toll system

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Iran’s reported toll system for vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz as “unacceptable”.

SECRETARY RUBIO: If Iran creates a tolling system in the Straits of Hormuz, it will happen in five other places around the world.



The Strait is vital to every country represented here today, even those not represented here, particularly the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/JS3GALLeqB — Department of State (@StateDept) May 22, 2026

Pakistan playing key role

Rubio said Pakistan was playing a major role in coordination efforts related to Iran. “We coordinate with several countries, but Pakistan is the main player in coordinating on Iran,” he said.

NATO and European efforts

Rubio also said there had been no specific request for NATO assistance regarding the Strait of Hormuz. He added that efforts by France and United Kingdom on Hormuz security would only succeed if a ceasefire is reached.

Asim Munir travels to Tehran

An Axios correspondent quoted a Pakistani security source as saying that Asim Munir was travelling to Tehran in an effort to broker an agreement between Iran and the United States to end the war.

According to the report, Pakistan has emerged as the main mediator in discussions aimed at securing a ceasefire and restarting wider negotiations involving Iran’s nuclear programme and maritime security in the Gulf.