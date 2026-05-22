Iran may launch surprise attack on Gulf states, Israel: Report

Iran could be planning an unexpected missile and drone offensive targeting Gulf countries and Israel as negotiations with the United States continue, according to othe Jerusalem Post on Friday, May 22.

The warnings reportedly emerged during security consultations involving senior Israeli military officials and Defence Minister Israel Katz. Intelligence assessments suggested Tehran may attempt military action before Washington and Tel Aviv determine that diplomatic efforts have collapsed.

Iran’s internet blackout enters 84th day

Iran’s nationwide internet disruption has entered its 84th consecutive day, with international connectivity remaining heavily restricted for more than 1,992 hours, according to internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks.

The monitoring group said the prolonged shutdown was worsening social and economic inequalities across the country, warning that access to the outside world had become increasingly dependent on “status, compliance and privilege”.

Tehran accused of delaying nuclear negotiations

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that Iran is seeking to prolong talks with the US rather than move quickly towards an agreement.

Officials quoted in the report said Tehran appears focused on buying time, although limited signs of compromise have reportedly been observed on non-core issues.

The report also indicated that Israeli officials believe US President Donald Trump still prefers to pursue diplomacy before considering further military escalation.

Netanyahu reiterates conditions for any agreement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to insist that any future deal must curb Iran’s nuclear activities, reduce its ballistic missile capabilities and limit support for allied armed groups across the region.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran fears renewed US and Israeli strikes

Iranian leaders, however, reportedly fear that sending enriched uranium outside the country would weaken Tehran’s position if future attacks are launched by Israel or the United States.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said recent developments and “hidden moves by the enemy” pointed to the possibility of renewed American military action.

Strait of Hormuz tensions raise economic concerns

The regional standoff has also intensified fears over global trade and energy security.

Bloomberg, citing market analysts, reported that prolonged instability around the Strait of Hormuz could trigger heavy losses in European financial markets and place additional pressure on the continent’s economy.

Experts warned investors of growing risks linked to the conflict and predicted a difficult financial reporting season in the months ahead.

Map showing the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Getty Images

Israeli attacks continue in southern Lebanon

Fresh Israeli strikes were also reported in southern Lebanon amid continuing regional tensions.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said an Israeli air strike hit the al-Hafour area between Sadiqin and Qana, injuring three people.

Another reported drone strike targeted Deir Qanoun an-Naher in the Tyre district.

A separate video circulated online by the Israel Genocide Tracker allegedly showed Israeli soldiers attending a ceremony celebrating the demolition of villages in southern Lebanon. The footage has not been independently verified.

Pakistan continues mediation efforts in Tehran

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held talks in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the United States.

Iranian news agencies Tasnim and ISNA reported that Naqvi also met President Masoud Pezeshkian and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni during his visit.

He is expected to remain in Tehran for further consultations.

Iran and Oman discuss shipping fees

Meanwhile, Iran and Oman reportedly discussed cooperation on a proposed fee system for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal drew criticism from President Trump, who opposed any charges being imposed on vessels using the strategic waterway.

“We want it free,” Trump said. “It’s an international waterway.”