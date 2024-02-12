US: Woman gunned down after shooting at Lakewood church in Houston

Houston: The woman shooter, aged between 30-35, was gunned down after she started shooting at pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood church in Houston on Sunday, CNN reported quoting Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

According to the report, the woman shooter was armed with a long gun and accompanied by a child, Police chief Troy added, “She is deceased here on the scene.”

The child is approximately 4 to 5 years old, according to the chief. Once the woman entered the church, she began to fire, he said. Two off-duty police officers engaged the shooter and struck her.

“Unfortunately, the 5-year-old kid was hit and is in critical condition at a local hospital,” Finner said. “There was a 57-year-old man who didn’t have anything to do with it, I don’t think, who was shot in the leg. He’s seeking treatment in the hospital.”

The chief later said it was unclear who fired the shot that hit the child, CNN reported.

It is also unclear what the motive for the shooting was or what the child’s relationship to the shooter was, police said.

The reported shooting was at 3700 Southwest Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

Lakewood Church, a megachurch about 6 miles from downtown Houston, confirmed reports of “shots fired,” saying on X, “There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene. That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also posted about the incident, saying the possible shooter appeared to be down. He had earlier said a Harris County sheriff’s deputy had fired the shot, but later clarified that did not appear to be the case, saying “other agencies fired.”

In a statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, “Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred.”

The governor added he has been in contact with local and state officials to “help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act.”

CNN reported that a Lakewood parishioner at the scene was inside the church waiting for the Spanish language service to start when he heard multiple shots fired. The man was then instructed by a church usher to run. The service was slated to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET, according to the church website.

Lakewood Church, now located in what used to be a sports arena, was founded by Osteen’s father in the 1950s.