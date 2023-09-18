US woman loses all 4 limbs due to bacterial infection from fish

New York: In a terrifying case, a US woman lost all her four limbs after suffering a bacterial infection from eating contaminated fish, according to media reports.

Laura Barajas, 40, from San Jose, California, got the infection after eating undercooked tilapia, the New York Post reported.

While surgery saved her life, her limbs had to be amputated.

“It’s just been really heavy on all of us. It’s terrible. This could’ve happened to any of us,” Barajas’ friend Anna Messina told KRON.

Messina said Barajas became sick days after eating the fish that she had purchased at a local market in San Jose and made for herself at home.

“She almost lost her life. She was on a respirator,” Messina said.

“They put her into a medically induced coma. Her fingers were black, her feet were black her bottom lip was black. She had complete sepsis and her kidneys were failing.”

After a month-long stay at a hospital, Barajas is without her arms and legs, the report said.

Messina said Barajas was infected by Vibrio vulnificus — a bacterial infection the US CDC has been warning about.

The CDC says about 150-200 cases of the infections are reported each year and about one in five people with the infection die — sometimes within one to two days of becoming ill.

“The ways you can get infected with this bacteria are one-you can eat something that’s contaminated with it the other way is by having a cut or tattoo exposed to water in which this bug lives,” Dr. Natasha Spottiswoode, UCSF Infectious Disease Expert was quoted as saying.

Spottiswoode said the bacteria is especially concerning for people who are immunocompromised.

Messina said she and Barajas’ family are still waiting to learn more about what happened. She has also set up a GoFundMe to help with her friend’s medical expenses. So far, it has raised more than $20,000, the report sa