Use of deities, Kaaba on plates at hotel in Hyderabad sparks controversy

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 13, at the Evergreen Hotel under the Chikalguda police limits.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th May 2026 11:07 am IST
Customers raise a complaint over the use of deities on plates at hotel in Hyderabad
Customers raise a complaint over the use of deities on plates at hotel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The alleged use of pictures of the Hindu deities, Kabaa and other religious symbols on plates at a hotel in Hyderabad has led to a controversy.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 13, at the Evergreen Hotel under the Chikalguda police limits. Customers alleged that the food was served to them on paper plates bearing images of the Kaaba, Al Aqsa Mosque, Buddha, and other religious symbols.

Addressing the media, a few customers said they questioned the hotel owner about the issue and were driven out by the hotel staff. Member of the Informal Labourers and Workers Foundation, Advocate Mohamed Siraj, addressed the media and said, “When one of our members, Shakeel, was having tea at the hotel, he ordered a samosa and found these pictures on the paper plate.”

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Siraj said that when Shakeel noticed customers throwing the same paper plates in the dustbin, he questioned the hotel owner regarding the issue.

Some customers gathered the paper plates from the dust bin and approached the Chikalguda police to file a complaint.

Speaking to Siasat.com Chilkalguda SHO, B Anedeep said , “The ILWF members approached the police station and raised the issue. No complaint has been filed yet. We will call the hotel owner and verify the matter before taking action.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th May 2026 11:07 am IST

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