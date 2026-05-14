Use of deities, Kaaba on plates at hotel in Hyderabad sparks controversy

Hyderabad: The alleged use of pictures of the Hindu deities, Kabaa and other religious symbols on plates at a hotel in Hyderabad has led to a controversy.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 13, at the Evergreen Hotel under the Chikalguda police limits. Customers alleged that the food was served to them on paper plates bearing images of the Kaaba, Al Aqsa Mosque, Buddha, and other religious symbols.

Addressing the media, a few customers said they questioned the hotel owner about the issue and were driven out by the hotel staff. Member of the Informal Labourers and Workers Foundation, Advocate Mohamed Siraj, addressed the media and said, “When one of our members, Shakeel, was having tea at the hotel, he ordered a samosa and found these pictures on the paper plate.”

The alleged use of pictures of the Hindu deities, Kabaa and other religious symbols on plates at a hotel in Hyderabad has led to a controversy.



The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 13, at the Evergreen Hotel under the Chikalguda police limits. Customers alleged that the food… pic.twitter.com/4bnWkEH3wW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 14, 2026

Siraj said that when Shakeel noticed customers throwing the same paper plates in the dustbin, he questioned the hotel owner regarding the issue.

Some customers gathered the paper plates from the dust bin and approached the Chikalguda police to file a complaint.

Speaking to Siasat.com Chilkalguda SHO, B Anedeep said , “The ILWF members approached the police station and raised the issue. No complaint has been filed yet. We will call the hotel owner and verify the matter before taking action.”