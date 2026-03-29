Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT: When to stream Pawan Kalyan’s actioner

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated collaboration between Power Star Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar, titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is officially moving to digital streaming. Following its theatrical debut on March 19, 2026, the mass action entertainer is scheduled to arrive on Netflix. While the film generated significant hype due to the duo’s previous success with Gabbar Singh, its box office performance was hindered by stiff competition.

Digital giant Netflix secured the streaming rights for the film prior to its theatrical release. Although there was initial speculation regarding an April 16 or 17 premiere, recent updates confirm that the movie will likely begin streaming on April 23, 2026.

The timing of the release is tied to a specific five-week theatrical window. Although the movie’s theatrical release was moved up from March 26 to March 19, Netflix maintained its original scheduling. This results in the film arriving on the platform roughly five weeks after its cinema debut.

Box Office Challenges and Dhurandhar 2

Despite a decent opening during the Ugadi weekend, Ustaad Bhagat Singh struggled to maintain momentum. The film faced a massive hurdle in the form of Dhurandhar 2, which has become a historic blockbuster. While Dhurandhar 2 shattered records by crossing Rs. 1,200 crores globally and surpassing Baahubali 2 in North America, Ustaad Bhagat Singh saw its screen count diminish rapidly. Trade reports indicate the film earned approximately Rs. 70 crores net, falling short of high industry expectations.

Cast and Production Details

Produced by Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers, the film features a star-studded cast including Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads. Tamil actor Parthiban portrays the antagonist, while the music includes a popular remix of the classic song “Ee Manase” from Pawan Kalyan’s Tholi Prema.

While critics pointed out weaknesses in the script and screenplay, the film’s high energy action sequences and Harish Shankar’s trademark dialogues remain highlights for fans. Viewers who missed the film in theaters are now looking forward to its digital premiere to see how the “Ustaad” performs on the small screen.