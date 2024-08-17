Uttam asks Telangana Congress SM workers to counter BRS online

Hyderabad: Telangana irrigation and civil supplies minister and Congress Huzurnagar MLA N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday, August 17, exhorted party workers to use social media to highlight the Congress government’s achievements in state. He also told workers to counter the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the state and to expose its failures when it was previously in power.

Addressing Congress social media workers of the Huzurnagar and Kodad assembly constituencies on Saturday, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that social media could be an effective platform for disseminating the ruling Congress government’s achievements before the public – particularly the implementation of the Six Guarantees promised to people.

The Congress leader also suggested to party workers that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be effectively used to monitor and rebut disinformation more efficiently.

“These commitments include travel for women in RTC buses free of cost, giving gas cylinders at Rs 500, housing for weaker sections through the Indiramma Indlu scheme, and expansion of Rs 10 lakh health coverage under the Aarogyasri, among other schemes,” said a press release from his office,

The Telangana irrigation minister also asked activists to congregate, pool the views of common people, and tell them how the Congress government is more “effective and responsive to the people’s needs than the BRS”.

“Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised that every Congress worker should watch for false propaganda by BRS leaders. He underlined the need to refute misinformation with facts and figures so that the party’s narrative remains strong and credible. Congress workers must monitor social media for any misleading information and respond promptly to correct the record to ensure that no wrong information spreads,” added the release.