Telangana: Congress Mulugu prez burns KTR effigy for remarks on women

Hyderabad: Congress Mulugu district president Paidakula Ashok burnt an effigy of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) over his remarks on women travelling for free in buses under the Congress’s free bus travel scheme.

The Congress leader said that KTR and the BRS losing power in the state of power did not “reduce his ego” when Telangana chief chief minister Revanth Reddy offered free bus travel to women – a promise made during last year’s Assembly election.

Referring to women using the free bus travel facility in Telangana while apparently referring to videos showing women doing household work while travelling, KTR saif that “women could do break dance in RTC buses”. On Friday he also expressed regret over the comments made by him, which were considered derogatory towards women traveling in RTC buses.

In response to his comments, the Telangana State Commission for Women (TSCW) had on Thursday initiated a suo moto inquiry into the alleged derogatory comments. TSCW Chairperson Sharada Nerella said that the Commission took suo moto cognizance of a media post made by Rama Rao, the MLA from the Sircilla constituency.