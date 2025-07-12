Uttam Kumar calls for urgent action on irrigation projects, speedy land acquisition

Hyderabad: State irrigation and food and supplies minister N Uttam Kumar held a review meeting at the Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Saturday with officials of the concerned departments and oversaw development works.

He directed officials to speed up land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation (R&R) for all pending and ongoing irrigation projects in Telangana.

He asked officials to be in constant communication with district collectors and address legal, administrative as well as logistic issues for a smoother execution at every level. “Assessed project statuses, identifying factors that are causing delays. These projects must be treated as administrative priorities. We can’t afford to lose more time,” he said.

The minister noted that constant delays in land acquisition have become a major drag on timelines and cost estimates. “There should be proactive engagement with affected landowners and communities. Compensation, rehabilitation, and resettlement must be handled transparently and sensitively. Delays only raise costs and spark discontent,” he warned.

Uttam Kumar also analysed the lift irrigation projects, Palamuru-Rangareddy and Sitarama Sagar, and directed works ranging from canal lining to tunnel boring, with no interruptions.

With monsoon inflows rising across reservoirs, he instructed officials to stay alert and follow all safety protocols.

Reddy turned his focus to the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALMTARI) in Rajendranagar, calling for its strengthening and development.

Describing it as a crucial centre for training and research in irrigation management, Reddy directed officials to conduct a comprehensive land survey of the institute. He also instructed them to identify and clear any illegal encroachments on the premises, emphasising the need to preserve WALMTARI as a key asset in the state’s irrigation planning and capacity-building efforts.