Uttam Kumar flags off first consignment of Telangana rice to Philippines

Hyderabad: State irrigation and civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday, March 31, announced the successful exportation of the first consignment of rice to the Philippines, marking a major step in tapping global markets for Telangana’s surplus paddy.

Speaking to media persons after flagging off the shipment at Kakinada Port, Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that 12,500 metric tonnes of rice had been dispatched earlier in the day. “This is a significant moment for Telangana’s farmers and our agriculture sector,” he said.

“This year the annual paddy production was about 280 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs), and we often produce far more than what is required for the state and central pool,” he added.

The minister pointed out that the government has been facing a heavy financial burden in the form of interest payments on paddy procurement. “To counter this, the state government explored export options to offload surplus rice, and we found an opportunity with the Philippines,” said Uttam Kumar Reddy.

After several discussions with the Philippines government, a formal agreement was reached between the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (TGSCSCL) and Planters Products, representing the Philippines government.

“Around 103 rice mills in Telangana participated in milling the MSP paddy for this export. This is just the beginning. We are confident that Telangana rice will soon gain a strong foothold in international markets,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.