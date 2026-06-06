Uttam Kumar pitches Telangana as global rice hub, backs weavers 

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday, June 6, called for making the state a global leader in rice technology and exports while also reaffirming the government’s commitment to the handloom sector, speaking at two separate events in Hyderabad.

Rice exports, mechanisation on agenda

Addressing the International Rice and Grains Tech Expo-2026 at HITEX, Uttam Kumar said Telangana, already India’s leading paddy-producing and procuring state, must now aim to lead in rice technology and value addition. He said the government was examining a new incentive policy for export-oriented rice mills, with special benefits for both new mills set up for exports and existing ones converting their operations.

He urged millers to invest in mechanisation and automation to address labour shortages, and called for large-scale adoption of steel silos, artificial intelligence (AI)-based grain monitoring and digital inventory management. Sustainable parboiling technology, water recycling and nutrition-focused processing were among the priorities he outlined.

Uttam Kumar said Telangana produces nearly 300 lakh metric tonnes of paddy annually and accounts for nearly 60 per cent of India’s Rabi paddy procurement. The state government has transferred nearly Rs 39,000 crore to farmers in the current Kharif and Rabi seasons and over Rs 96,000 crore since the Congress government took office, he said.

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Support for handloom weavers

Earlier, at the “Thread… Pochampally” exhibition at HITEX, the minister assured full government support to the handloom sector. “No weaver should have to leave this profession due to economic difficulties,” he said, praising the creativity of weavers whose skills have given Pochampally international recognition.

He said the government was improving market access through direct marketing, exhibitions and e-commerce to ensure benefits reach artisans directly, and stressed the need for collaborations with designers and educational institutions to create products that appeal to younger consumers and global markets.

Uttam Kumar also called for empowering the next generation of weavers through training in design, entrepreneurship and digital commerce.