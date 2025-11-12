Uttam Kumar Reddy reviews restoration of Kaleshwaram barrages

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said the government is taking steps to revive the three barrages of Kaleshwaram project which suffered damage during the previous BRS regime.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, said the government is making preparations to resume the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla as per scientific methods in coordination with the Central Water Commission, according to a release from his office.

“I chaired a detailed review meeting today on the rehabilitation of the collapsed Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of Kaleshwaram Project – a tragic outcome of the reckless decisions and engineering failures under the previous BRS regime,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said in a post on ‘X’.

The Vigilance wing of the state government, National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the Judicial Commission appointed by the government have clearly exposed systemic lapses, poor planning and irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project in their reports, he said.

“Our Congress government is taking firm, scientific and transparent steps to salvage these barrages worth thousands of crores,” the minister said.

The minister added that once floodwaters recede, a series of tests, including geo-physical and hydraulic investigations, would be conducted by the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) to help determine the extent of damage and guide design consultants in preparing a rehabilitation plan.

The minister said that the entire cost of testing and repairs would be borne by the original contractors responsible for the damaged structures.

Alongside this, the minister also reviewed several other irrigation issues, including the Sammakka Sarakka Project, investment clearances for Seethamma Sagar, Sitarama Sagar, Modikunta Vagu, Chanaka-Korata, and Chinna Kaleshwaram projects.

(With inputs from PTI.)