Uttam predicts landslide victory for MVA alliance in Maha polls

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy predicted a landslide victory for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Campaigning in support of MVA candidates in Jalna and Phulambri on Wednesday, November 6, Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is the AICC senior observer for Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, noted a noticeable wave of support for the MVA.

He mentioned that the alliance’s success in the Lok Sabha elections, where it won 31 out of 48 seats, shows the popularity of the MVA’s approach.

He expects the alliance – which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT faction), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP faction) – to win over 200 seats in the Assembly polls.

Uttam Kumar Reddy pointed to the Congress’s track record of keeping its promises in states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, highlighting how the Telangana government has “already delivered on six major commitments to the people.”

He assured voters that the MVA would similarly follow through on its promises and “restore democratic values” in Maharashtra.

Uttam targes Eknath Shinde led govt

Taking a jab at the Eknath Shinde-led government, he accused it of betraying the public’s trust.

Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the BJP’s strategy of “breaking up parties and toppling elected governments”, calling it a move that the people of India “dislike” and one that will hurt the BJP and its allies in the coming elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy added that the previous MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray had stood firmly for secularism before it was brought down. He said an MVA win would stand as a win for democracy and secularism in Maharashtra.

On caste census

He also spoke about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent push for a caste census, mentioning Rahul Gandhi’s address in Hyderabad where he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on caste inequality.

“Why does PM Modi refuse to support a nationwide caste census?” Uttam Kumar Reddy asked, emphasising Congress’s commitment to tackling inequalities and promoting social justice.

“Rahul Gandhi’s call for a caste census in Telangana isn’t just a formality,” Uttam Kumar Reddy explained. “It’s a firm step toward a future where governance is fair and inclusive, supporting Dalits, Adivasis, women, OBCs, and minorities. We need to understand the real picture of these inequalities to make real progress for our country.”

Uttam Kumar Reddy outlined the five guarantees Rahul Gandhi announced for Maharashtra as part of the Congress manifesto: Rs 3,000 monthly support for women and free bus travel under the Mahalakshmi Yojana; a Rs 3 lakh loan waiver for farmers and a Rs 50,000 bonus for timely loan repayments; a state-wide caste census with a push to remove the 50 percent reservation cap; health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh with free medicines; and up to Rs 4,000 monthly support for unemployed youth.

He claimed that the Congress-led governments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana have delivered on their promises, and all commitments made to the people of Maharashtra would be honoured by the MVA as well.