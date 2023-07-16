Uttar Pradesh ATS team arrests ISI agent from Gonda

16th July 2023
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested an agent of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI on Sunday.

Raees, a resident of Gonda, was lured by the ISI and made an ISI agent.

According to the ATS release, Raees admitted during questioning that he had met a person named Armaan in Mumbai.

Armaan told him that injustice is being done to the Muslims in India. He said he was tricked into spying against India.

Armaan also lured Raees to get a job in Dubai and earn big money. After this, Raees started talking to a Pakistani man named Hussain.

Raees said that he has sent photographs of military establishments and some important information to Pakistan.

Along with this, he also linked his friends with ISI.

Raees was provided Bangladeshi number by Pakistan’s handler.

Further investigations are underway and Raees is being questioned by multiple agencies.

