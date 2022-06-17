Uttar Pradesh: Cops offer roses to all namazis in Lucknow

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th June 2022 5:35 pm IST
Cops offer roses to all namazis in Lucknow
Cops offer roses to all namazis in Lucknow- IANS

Lucknow: The Lucknow police on Friday indulged in a bit of ‘Gandhigiri’ to ensure that Friday prayers pass off peacefully.

Led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, the police offered a rose to every namazi who came to the Tile Wali Masjid to offer prayers.

“This was a gesture on our part to dispel the negativity that had been prevailing due to past incidents. We wanted to ensure the community that we were always there for them and also send out a message of love and peace,” Sinha told IANS.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Agnipath row: Buses vandalised, stones pelted in UP districts

Police personnel also distributed flowers to those coming to offer prayers at other prominent mosques in the state capital.

Asadullah, who offered prayers at the Tile Wali Masjid, said, “As soon as we were handed a rose, the feeling of unease that had filled us seeing the huge presence of policemen at the mosque just disappeared. Such gestures from the police will go a long way in building trust.”

Meanwhile, Friday prayers passed off peacefully in all major cities across the state.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button