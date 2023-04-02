Uttar Pradesh: Four injured in leopard attack in Sohelwa forest

Published: 2nd April 2023
Balrampur: Four people, including a teenager, were injured in a leopard attack in Sohelwa forest area in Bankatwa range here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Binhoni Kala village on Saturday evening when Kishori (15) was attacked by a leopard in a field, they said.

Three others were also injured after they were attacked by the big cat, they said.

Forest Officer S Maran M said teams have been constituted to track the movement of the leopard.

He said the Forest Department has alerted villagers living in nearby areas.

