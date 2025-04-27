Uttar Pradesh man arrested for hoisting Palestinian flag

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was arrested on Saturday, April 26, for allegedly hoisting a Palestinian flag atop his house.

However, the accused identified as Azam denied hoisting the flag. In his statement to the police, the man said, “A group of boys approached me while collecting some donations, one of the boys was carrying the Palestinian flag.” The man said there were about seven boys and he didn’t know why they were collecting the donation.

He further said that he didn’t know where the boys got the flag from. When the police sought the reason for hoisting the flag, Azam said he didn’t know anything about it. Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said Azam alias Aamir Khan is a tenant in Haji Bhura’s house in Transformer Wali Gali, Tarapuri, Brahmapuri area.

He said police took the flag down and booked Khan at Brahmapuri Police Station.

(With inputs from PTI)