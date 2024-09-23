Uttar Pradesh man gets life term for raping mother

Bulandshahr: A court here on Monday sentenced a 48-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his mother, a government counsel said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on the man, the counsel said.

Additional Government Advocate Vijay Kumar Sharma said the incident took place on January 16, 2023, in a village under Dehat police station limits where Aabid took his mother to the fields to get fodder and raped her there.

Also Read Probe into Bhopal toddler’s rape by teacher nears closure

Aabid fled the spot after committing the crime and was later caught by his brothers Yusuf and Javed, Sharma said.

On January 21, 2023, a case was registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

In the hearing on Monday, Additional District Judge Varun Mohit Nigam held Aabid guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, apart from slapping a fine of Rs 51,000 on him, he added.