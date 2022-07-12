Uttar Pradesh: Man with 7 children on motorbike challaned

Aurraiya: After 27 passengers were packed inside a three-wheeler in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, an instance of seven passengers on a two-wheeler has come to light in the state.

The incident has been reported form Aurraiya district where a man riding a motorbike with seven children was intercepted by the police.

The man pleaded that he was on his way to treat the children to ice cream after Bakrid and did not have any other means of transport.

If you have many children, you also have to ride on #Eid and if the ride is only one, then what should a poor person do. Seven #rides on a bike.#Viral #RidersAreEverywhere #UttarPradesh #Auraiya_Police #auraiya pic.twitter.com/wIhhyEHygJ — DHIRAJ DUBEY (@Ddhirajk) July 11, 2022

The man was not even wearing a helmet.

The police handed him a challan and also strict instruction to not to repeat the mistake.

