Viral video: UP police officials seize autorickshaw carrying 27 passengers inside

Fatehpur: In an instance that can only be described as bizarre, Uttar Pradesh police officials were left astonished after they stopped an autorickshaw to find that not one, not 10 but 27 passengers were travelling in it!

The video of the incident, which took place on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in the Bindki PS area of Fatehpur district, went viral on social media and has been confirmed by the police.

The patrolling police had seen a large number of people beyond the capacity of the auto travelling inside.

After the cops asked the passengers to come out, they were stunned to find out that more than two dozen people were in it. The police seized the vehicle and imposed a fine of Rs 11,500.

Parshuram Tripathi, CO, Bindki spoke to ANI about the incident and said, “On July 10, on Bakra Eid, in an auto, the patrolling police saw a large number of people beyond the capacity of the auto sitting and standing. The police stopped that auto and checked. There were total of 27 people in the auto including 4 girls and 16 kids.”

“We warned the passengers and allowed them to leave. We have seized the auto and have fined Rs 11,500. The auto was going from Idgah to Mauhar,” he added.