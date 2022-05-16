Uttar Pradesh: Muslim woman shot dead for resisting son’s arrest

Tragedy struck in a household in Uttar Pradesh that was preparing for a happy occasion, the wedding of their daughter. A 53-year-old Muslim woman named Roshni was reportedly shot dead by a police person on May 14 in Siddhartha Nagar district as she tried to resist the detention of her son who was allegedly booked in a cow slaughter case.

Speaking to reporters, one of her sons Mohammad Farooq said that around 15-20 police officials barged into their house at night and asked for his brother Abdul Rehman without giving concrete reasons. Abdul had arrived on May 9 from Mumbai to attend his sister, Rabia’s marriage that was scheduled to take place on May 22.

When Abdul came down, the police caught him and tried to take him away. “Seeing this my mother who was right there ran after them. She held his (Abdul’s) hand and questioned them (the police) as to where they were taking her son. She kept telling the police to let go of him,” said Farooq.

सिद्धार्थनगर का अब्दुल रहमान अपनी बहन की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए मुंबई से अपने घर आया था, आरोप है कि अचानक पुलिस उसके घर पहुंची और उसे अपने साथ ले जाने लगी, माँ ने पुलिस से अपने बेटे को ले जाने का कारण पूछा तो पुलिस ने उसकी माँ को गोली मार दी, जिसके बाद उसकी माँ की मौत हो गई… pic.twitter.com/Ssi1qbRnTh — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) May 16, 2022

“The police warned her that if she does not let go of her son they will shoot her. And then they shot her,” alleged a weeping Farooq.

Soon after the gunshot, angry villagers came out and started protesting vigorously. The police that came with a special operation group took Abdul away in a hurry.

Roshni sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot. Her sons reportedly took the body of their mother to the hospital where a post-mortem was conducted.

On Sunday, Siddharth Nagar police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified policemen on charges of murder.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Siddharth Nagar circle officer said, “There was a bullet injury mark as the bullet passed through her body. I am yet to go through the post-mortem report.”