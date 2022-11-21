Uttar Pradesh: Six booked for religious conversion in Bareilly

Bareilly: Six persons have been booked for alleged forced religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rahul Bhati said the action was taken after the police got information that religious conversion was going on at the Vanshi Nagar locality in Bareilly where 60-70 people were present.

Later, an FIR was lodged against six persons under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Act, 2021, said Bhati.

Those named in the FIR lodged by activist Himanshu Patel included Bhagwan Das, Prena Singh, Sunita, Sita, Pawan Kumar, and Janki Prasad.

Patel alleged that religious conversion by Christian missionaries was allegedly being done at the residence of Bhagwan Das by luring, misleading, and also giving life threat to the people to accept their religion.

He also alleged in the FIR that indecent comments were made against Hindu gods and goddesses in the gathering.

However, Bhagwan Das said prayers were held in his fields for the past 22 years and allegations of religious conversion was made against him earlier too.

The allegations against him and others were found incorrect in the police probe and insisted that no religious conversion was done at his place.

Das has also given an application to lodge an FIR against Patel and others alleging that they entered his place, misbehaved with him and give life threats.