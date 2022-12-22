Uttar Pradesh: Six-yr-old chokes on pencil shavings, dies

Hamirpur: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl died after pencil shavings got stuck in her throat.

A Class 1 student, Artika was studying with her siblings on the terrace of her house in Pahadi Veer village. She was peeling pencils by pressing the cutter in her mouth. Then the pencil shavings came out from the cutter and somehow got stuck in the respiratory tract.

The girl could not breathe and as her condition worsened, her siblings informed their parents who rushed her to the community health centre where the doctor declared her brought dead.

The parents refused to get the post-mortem conducted and returned home with the body.

