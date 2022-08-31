Uttar Pradesh: Stalked by man, girl consumes acid

She has been admitted to a private hospital. The victim's father has accused the youth of teasing and molesting his daughter while her way to college.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st August 2022
Representative Image

Moradabad: A 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad consumed acid after she was ‘mentally distressed’ as she was being harassed and stalked by a local youth.

He said that his daughter had stopped going to college because of the harassment. Though the girl has been battling for life since the past few days, the police have registered an FIR only now.

“We have started investigations and the accused will be arrested soon,” said a police spokesman.

